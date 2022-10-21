SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department fought a fire that broke out Friday morning in a multi-story home in Shreveport.

SFD engine seven responded to a fire just before 9:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Gilbert Street and 400 block of Herndon Street in the Highland neighborhood. Assistant Chief Mark Gustella said the blaze started on the first floor of the structure near the kitchen area and the crew made an offensive attack. Crews gained control of the fire within 25 minutes of arrival.

A civilian neighbor ran into the house and went to the top floor to ensure there was no one in the home at the time. The neighbor said adults and children had previously stayed in the home, but there was no one living there at the time.

“It may have been a transient, but we’re not sure if that was the case,” Gustella said.

Inside the home, firefighters found crackpipes, paraphernalia, clothing, and food cans inside the home leading firefighters to believe someone was staying in the home.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital after being burned on his shoulder by falling debris but is expected to recover.

The fire is under investigation by SFD.