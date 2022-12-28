SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that gutted a house in Shreveport‘s Martin Luther King neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Russell Road at 10:06 p.m. and arrived to find the single-story, wood-framed home fully engulfed in flames. The Shreveport Fire Department says firefighters had to take a defensive attack approach to protect surrounding homes and extinguish the fire. There were no injuries reported among the firefighters.

It took the efforts of nine units and 27 firefighters 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

The fire department says the structure was vacant and the cause is still under investigation.

SFD offers free smoke detectors. Those who want one or know someone who needs one can contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at

318-673-6740.