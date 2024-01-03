SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex.

A fire was reported at The Marq apartments in the 3100 block of West Burt Kouns Industrial Loop at 8:07 on Wednesday morning.

As many as 18 SFD units reported to the scene. There were also SWEPCO and Centerpoint Energy utility crews and Shreveport police present as well.

Firefighters are still working and have provided information related to the cause of the early morning blaze or the extent of the damage.

This is an ongoing investigation.