SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire destroyed a vacant house early Monday morning in Shreveport’s Ledbetter Heights neighborhood just west of downtown.

The Shreveport Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Sprague Street at 3:14 a.m. and arrived to find the two-story wood-framed house fully involved with fire.

SPD says it took 10 units of 30 firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire, taking a defensive approach to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

No injuries are reported. The fire is still under investigation

The fire department says anyone who needs a free smoke detector can contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.