SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire destroyed a vacant house early Monday morning in Shreveport’s Ledbetter Heights neighborhood just west of downtown.
The Shreveport Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Sprague Street at 3:14 a.m. and arrived to find the two-story wood-framed house fully involved with fire.
SPD says it took 10 units of 30 firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire, taking a defensive approach to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.
📲 Download the KTAL NBC 6 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KTAL Breaking News email alerts
💻 Find today’s top stories from Shreveport-Bossier and across the ArkLaTex on KTALNews.com.
No injuries are reported. The fire is still under investigation
The fire department says anyone who needs a free smoke detector can contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.