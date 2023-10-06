SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire responded to a call at a single-family home on Hardy Street near Jewella Avenue Friday morning.

Caddo 911 logs show that the call came in at 10:13 a.m.

There are no reported injuries as all occupants were able to make it out of the structure safely. One man on the scene said he lost everything as a result of the fire.

Shreveport Fire Captain Matthew Tucker said, “We arrived on scene and there was smoke coming from the delta side. When we entered the residence we saw the bed was on fire. Everyone was already outside.”

SFD said the cause of the fire is unknown but they believe it started in the bedroom.

“It took 10-12 minutes (to extinguish), I’m not sure how many units were on scene, it was about 5 units all together helping to extinguish the fire,” Tucker said.