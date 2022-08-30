SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Highland suffered significant damage from a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Shreveport Fire Department said that when they arrived at the duplex on the 100 block of Herndon St., smoke was coming from the front and sides of the building. Twenty-three firefighters arrived at the scene just after 2:00 p.m. and quickly got the flames under control.

Fire damages home on Herndon St. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Home on Herdon St. damaged in fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Officials say there are residents living in the home, but they were not at the scene when the fire started.

No one was injured, and the SFD is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.