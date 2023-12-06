BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fire damaged an entire hotel building in Bossier City Wednesday morning.

Officials said a driver on I-20 saw the smoke from the fire and called it in around 7:08 a.m. By 7:13 a.m., the first responders were on the scene at the Extended Stay America Select Suites on Old Minden Rd. and found smoke billowing from the structure.

The Bossier City Fire Department brought the fire under control, and an ongoing investigation is underway to determine its cause.

According to Bossier City Public Information Officer Lewis Johnson, the fire originated in a single unit but damaged all eight units in the building.

While there is no available information yet on the number of families displaced, there were no reported injuries to firefighters or any other individuals involved.