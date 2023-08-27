SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters rushed to put out a fire inside a west Shreveport commercial building Sunday morning.

Officials said units arrived at the scene on the 5200 block of Interstate Drive just after 10:31 a.m. to find smoke coming from the building. When crews entered the building, they found a heavy amount of smoke inside.

Firefighters quickly located the fire inside the building and extinguished it. It took 39 firefighters to bring the blaze under control. Officials said the firefighters ventilated the building to a safe working environment.

According to authorities, all workers were evacuated to a safe location outside of the structure. After an all-clear, they were able to return back to a working environment.

The Shreveport Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.