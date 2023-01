SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating the scene after a fire broke out at El Potrillo’s Mexican Cantina & Grill Monday morning.

Just after 8:00 a.m., Shreveport firefighters were called to the scene at Youree Dr. and E. 70th St. near the Eastgate Plaza Shopping Center.

Officials have not yet released the extent of the fire or if anyone was injured.

The Shreveport Fire Department continues to investigate the scene.