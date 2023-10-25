SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police are investigating a video that appears to show an organized “fight club” at Clyde Fant Park this past weekend.

The disc golf course on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway was flooded with large crowds, full of teens and young adults fighting one another and revving their cars’ engines and “burning out” their tires Fast and Furious style.

Reportedly they caused so much of a disturbance that police were called.

Chris Martinez says he goes to the park a lot with his dog and he’s ashamed to see people disrespecting public property.

“Coming out here at night, I know that uh. This is one of the few parks – let alone in the whole country – that actually have the lights on throughout the whole park. And I know a couple of people like to come out here in the dark and play some glow-in-the-dark rounds. A lot of people- might not feel- might not feel safe coming out here, using the park when you have people fighting and acting, I guess rowdy,” says Martinez.

Shreveport Police are currently investigating the footage.

No arrests or citations have been issued.