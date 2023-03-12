Field of Dreams park in Bossier City is closed while an alligator is removed. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Field of Dreams Park has reopened for visitors following a two day closure when an alligator was spotted at the park.

A media release states the park, located at 4714 Hazel Rd. reopened Sunday after the alligator’s capture. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say the captured alligator was approximately six feet long.

Officials say the park is open to the public again, just in time for children and families to enjoy it during spring break.