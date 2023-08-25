Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — First responders are at the heart of a community and residents depend on them on Thursday a Shreveport business opened its doors to provide meals.

Calumet hosted its first-ever “Feed the Badge” Day as part of its “Calumet Cares” program and welcomed first responders to visit their locations and grab free lunch.

Lunch plates included meals from Louisiana Smokehouse Barbeque.

Barbeque restaurant owner Marcus Williams said he was happy to provide meals for them as they have come to his rescue in the past.

“First responders, we love y’all so much. Y’all know who I am. Y’all know me personally. Y’all saved my business a couple of times, And for that, I appreciate you guys. I love y’all big time.”

Calumet also said that they benefit from the help of first responders.

“When we need them, we call them. They respond. Our facilities we make fuel products oil products and sometimes we have to have help.” Lyndon Johnson Northwest LA Community & Government Relations Specialist said.

Johnson said the program has wanted to do something special for first responders and now seemed like the perfect time with the state under a burn ban and experiencing extreme heat and dry weather.

“You think about the firefighters wearing all that bunker gear in 100 degrees plus weather. The police officers wearing the ballistic vests in the hot weather, I mean they’re under a lot of stress this time of the year. So this is just something to say hey we appreciate you guys and women.” Johnson said.

Calumet opened all three of its Shreveport locations to serve first responders from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As they came through to grab their plates many of them hung out with other first responders and brought back boxes of barbecue plates to their other coworkers.

Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said his department appreciates when the community meets them on a common ground outside of work.

“We don’t want to wait until an emergency happens or some type of disaster. So great ways to enjoy our community a lot of times is by breaking bread with them,” Reese said.