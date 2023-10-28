STONEWALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens suffered fatal injuries and two others were hospitalized after a vehicle they were riding in crashed into a tree on Rambin Road early Friday morning.

Louisiana State Police said Peyton Plunkett, 18 of Shreveport, and Seth Battlefield, 18 of Haughton, and two other teens were traveling in a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Plunkett shortly after 5 a.m.

The group was headed east on Rambin Road just west of U.S. Highway 171 when the F-150 exited the roadway to the left, striking a tree. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

All four teens were brought to an area hospital for treatment where Plunkett and Battlefield were pronounced dead.

Although the crash remains under investigation state police suspect impairment and speed as contributing factors. LSP continues to urge drivers to avoid operating a motor vehicle while impaired or distracted, to avoid speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors, and to wear seatbelts while in a motor vehicle.

LSP Troop G has investigated 22 fatal crashes which have resulted in 23 deaths.