SEVEN MILE HILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bombs accidentally fell on a Claiborne Parish farm in the early days of World War II.

It was less than four months after the Japanese besieged Pearl Harbor from the air when four bombs landed in the freshly tilled earth just 50 yards from A. J. Miller and his mule as they plowed a field on the Hamiter place near Seven Mile Hill on the road to Minden.

While the plow mule was scared out of its wits, if mules possess any wits, Miller brushed off the near miss.

Miller had served in France during World War I and bombs and bullets did not faze him much.

Nonetheless, the bombs left craters five or six feet deep and six or seven feet wide at ground level.

Authorities had warned citizens of possible aerial attacks by the Germans and Japanese. and mentioned that such attacks would come from aircraft carriers as enemy-held lands were too far for bombers to reach mainland America.

Just 300 miles from the Gulf Coast, firemen in Claiborne and surrounding parishes received training on how to respond to enemy aerial bombings. Just six weeks after Pearl Harbor was attacked, local firemen attended a meeting in Gibsland, La. to discuss how to deal with bombs.

Auxiliary police made rounds at night to enforce blackout regulations. Citizens were expected to keep their lights off at night or use thick curtains to hide them from enemy planes that could use them as aiming points.

And just as predicted, bombings occurred on the American mainland–just not at the hands of the enemy. The bombs fell from American planes.

After Pearl Harbor, the U.S. went into a frenzy to prepare our military pilots, navigators, bombardiers, and other crewmen for the fight.

Accidents happened. Lots of them, especially in the early days of training.

Accidents in Louisiana during WWII

The military lost thousands of men and women and hundreds of planes in crashes during training missions and ferry flights, and several training bases in the state. Louisianans saw a number of planes fall from the sky during World War II. Bases at Barksdale in Bossier City, Selman Field in Monroe, and Alexandria, DeRidder, and Lake Charles Army Air Fields engaged in training and crashes occurred throughout the state.

Selman Field was actually named after a military pilot who was killed in the line of duty after an airplane crash in Virginia.

Selman Field in Monroe, La. trained aerial navigators in some of the military aircraft in the above photo. Image: The Shreveport Times, Aug. 31, 1943, pp. 24.

In 1944 two bombers out of Barksdale Field collided in mid-air north of Shreveport, killing twelve crew members. The wreckage plummeted to the banks of the Red River.

That particular crash was just one of dozens that killed hundreds of men who flew out of Louisiana bases.

While uncommon, accidental bombings also occurred. Bombers used in-crew training and sometimes overshot their targets. Bombs were sometimes dropped outside the designated practice range.

Article about the bombing of the Houma Golf Course found in The Shreveport Journal, Apr. 28, 1944, pp. 7.

Human error and faulty equipment caused the mishaps.

In April 1944, a Houma, Louisiana golf course gained a 19th hole when a U. S. Navy blimp, likely training to bombard submarines in the Gulf, accidentally dropped a bomb.

Some accidents produced tragic results

A ranch near Eldorado, Texas did not fare as well as Miller’s farm when a plane from the San Angelo Army Airfield accidentally dropped a bomb on a family ranch. The bombing caused 3,200 acres of grass and two miles of fencing to burn, killing 499 sheep in the process.

The ranch figured losses at $7,675, equivalent to $129,937 in 2023 dollars.

In 1936, James Marvin Cosson Sr. moved his family near the Eglin Army Airfield to have more land to farm and to provide for his wife, Annie Bell Cosson, and their four children. Eglin served as a major testing and training ground for bombing missions.

And it was at Eglin that Jimmy Dolittle and his men trained for their daring one-way mission of making the first attack on the Japanese homeland.

This article questioning why Barksdale was bombing Saline, La. was printed in the Apr. 7, 1944 Shreveport Times.

On the evening of August 11, 1944, as nine members of the Cosson family gathered at the house to socialize, live bombs accidentally fell on the homestead. Two bombs fell near the house, killing four and seriously injuring five Cosson family members. The accident occurred during a normal bombing test run and was attributed to the failure of a mechanical releasing device, which caused the aircraft’s bombs to release after the plane passed the bombing test area.

The bombs showering Farmer Miller’s field on March 23, 1942, were dropped by a plane out of Barksdale Field in Bossier City.

Authorities quickly responded to news of the accident, noting “several” instances of bombs falling outside the reservation recently and “precautionary measures had been taken to prevent further such occurrences.”

Barksdale offered two causes for the accidents: inexperienced personnel whose rushed training led to mistakes and minor deficiencies in equipment, such as bomb bay doors malfunctioning.

Barksdale’s commander told the media the equipment problems had been fixed and the training course had been modified.

And then there was the time Barksdale Field officials were told to prevent a repetition of two recent ‘bombings’ of the town of Saline in southern Bienville Parish. A practice bomb fell through the roof of a Saline store, missing the owner of the store (Harry Enloe) by only 10 feet.

Officials explained that planes from Barksdale would stop passing over Saline while carrying bombs.

It is not known if Miller’s mule ever received counseling for the traumatic bombing just outside of Minden.