SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the potential for record temperatures increases, the Caddo Council on Aging (CCOA) is protecting elders from heat stress by giving eligible Caddo seniors free fans.

The Fan Drive and Distribution begins June 1 and will continue until September 10.

Executive Director of CCOA, Monica Wright, said seniors do not adjust as well to sudden temperature changes and are more prone to heat-related illnesses.

“Here it is so humid. The temperatures can get up into the hundreds. It affects everybody but it affects seniors more, especially seniors that are trying to conserve because of their utility bills.” Executive Director, Monica Wright said.

CCOA Volunteers and Meals on Wheels Drivers will also check in on seniors and advise Caddo residents to check for warning signs of heat illness such as high body temperature and rapid pulse.

CCOA is also asking individuals, organizations, and businesses to donate new fans to assist in the distribution process.

Caddo residents who wish to donate fans can drop off a new fan at their CCOA headquarters located at 1700 Buckner Square, Suite 240 in Shreveport. Those who need fans can pick them up at that location as well.

Existing CCOA and Meals on Wheels patrons can have one free fan delivered. For more information visit the Caddo Council on Aging website or call (318) 676-7900.