SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of 23-year-old domestic violence victim Heaven Weed says they want her to be remembered for sharing the gift of life.

Heaven Weed was a loving and giving person, according to her family.

“Funny, smart, beautiful girl. Just a very beautiful soul and a giving person. My best friend, actually.” says Chasity Weed, Heaven Weed’s mother.

Even after her death, her family says she donated her organs to help give life to other people, and that it’s exactly what she would have wanted.

“That’s what she would want to do if she could save other people lives,” her mother says.

Her family says her organ donation has already saved three people’s lives.

The family says they just want justice for Heaven and that she should have never been a victim of domestic violence.

“I do plan on fighting[…]My main thing is I don’t think he should have been out, in order to meet her to begin with,” her mother says.

Her mother says how important it is to know the signs of domestic violence and to not keep quiet.

“You just have to keep asking questions and pry. If you think something’s wrong you can’t stop or you’ll definitely miss it. I missed it and I was all in her business.”

Visitation for Heaven Weed will be held at Boone Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral services will follow on Friday at 11 a.m. at Blanchard Church of the Nazarene.