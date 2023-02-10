SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of Alonzo Bagley, a Shreveport man who a Shreveport police officer fatally shot, is holding a press conference and unity march Friday in their ongoing pursuit of justice.

Members of Bagley’s family, their attorneys, and community activists will speak to the media at an event scheduled to take place in Government Plaza, 505 Travis St., at 11:30 a.m.

After the media event, the family and supporters will march to the Shreveport Police Department.

A media release from the attorneys representing Bagley’s family says the march’s purpose is to show solidarity and “stimulate action toward a thorough and transparent investigation.”

Bagley’s family is awaiting the release of Shreveport police officer Alexander Tyler’s bodycam footage from the incident that led to the fatal shooting. Louisiana State Police are conducting the investigation.