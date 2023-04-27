SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of people gathered at Government Plaza this morning seeking justice for Joseph.

Joseph Dewayne Taylor was fatally shot in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday night in Shreveport.

Today his family and members of the community gathered again to protest.

The theme of today’s protest was justification or justice.

Taylor’s mother, Lavern Taylor, said she wants justice and a better understanding of exactly what took place late Sunday evening.

“Today, as a mother, I am hurt. I am sad,” Lavern Taylor said. “And I would love justice for my son. My son did not deserve what he has gotten. Today is the day I want justice.”

The crowd of family and friends wanted to hear from Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and or Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith.

After hours spent in the lobby, neither city official appeared in person.

At one point, people tried to use the elevators and stairs to access the mayor’s office on the second floor.

Security responded by locking both points of entry.

Closing the access points appeared to family members as a way to diminish the family’s pain and ignore the requests of the community.

“They have locked the elevators,” Lacy Houston, the victim’s cousin said. “They have locked the stairs so that we can’t go up to the mayor’s office. It appears that they have looked down and seen the numbers. They just don’t think there’s enough people down here to take us seriously.”

Louisiana State Police have not released any additional information, and their investigation into Taylor’s shooting is ongoing.