NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches family is asking for help after a one-year-old died on Christmas.

One-year-old Nateo Davis was found unresponsive on Christmas Day at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on North Street. After attempting several life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

The one-year-old’s father Kenneth Davis is asking for help in getting his son home to Memphis. Tennessee.

“He could have been something from my perspective. I launched a GoFundMe campaign to help get my son from Louisiana back to Tennessee for funeral arrangements,” Davis said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help bring Nateo back home to Tennessee for his funeral.

As a result of their investigation, 27-year-old Damian Jewett and Nateo’s mother 23-year-old Jocelyn Crenshaw were arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Both Jewett and Crenshaw are charged with negligent homicide.