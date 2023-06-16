BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many residents throughout the area are experiencing power outages due to severe storms and high winds overnight including those throughout Bossier Parish.

Officials say they are working to clear fallen trees, tree limbs, and debris as a result of storms that left hundreds of thousands of area residents without electricity. Many power lines were brought down as well.

A release from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Officer advises residents to exercise “extreme caution,” as crews safely clear the roadways.