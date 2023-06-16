BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many residents throughout the area are experiencing power outages due to severe storms and high winds overnight including those throughout Bossier Parish.
Officials say they are working to clear fallen trees, tree limbs, and debris as a result of storms that left hundreds of thousands of area residents without electricity. Many power lines were brought down as well.
A release from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Officer advises residents to exercise “extreme caution,” as crews safely clear the roadways.
Bossier Parish experienced severe weather during the night with heavy rain and strong winds. The severe weather knocked out power to the majority of the parish. This is due mainly to trees falling on powerlines. At this point, there is no timeline as to when power will be restored. Deputies and Posse members are working hard trying to locate downed powerlines so they can be reported to SWEPCO to be repaired. Many major roadways are blocked or partially blocked due to trees being blown over onto them. Crews are working hard to clear those roads of debris, however, it is taking time. Most of the traffic lights in the parish are not functioning at this time. We ask that everyone exercise extreme caution if it is necessary to get on the road. Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies will be working throughout the day to help get roads cleared and power restored.Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office