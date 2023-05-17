MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In honor of Peace Officer’s Memorial Day law enforcement in Harrison County, Marshall a special held a special service for those who were lost in the line of duty.

Last year more than three dozen Texas law enforcement officers were lost in the line of duty. That includes crashes and other deaths including COVID.

556 police officers across the United States died while protecting and serving their communities.

Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth said this is a reminder of the risks for law enforcement officers.

“As law enforcement officers go out do what we can do to protect our communities and then go home to our families and that’s the goal. When that doesn’t happen where someone does lose their life as an officer protective community you know it’s important to recognize those and recognize those families and remember that,” Carruth said.

This year marks the 23 years of the MPD’s memorial service.

Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher reminded citizens of the everyday realities that officers face on the job.

“Remembrance, realism, to bring a reality to what it is that these men and women do every day and face every day and could very well face today but the most important part is not forgetting those who laid down their lives or paid that ultimate sacrifice to keep you and I safe and enforce the laws of this state,” Fletcher said.