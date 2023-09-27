SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fun times in a pumpkin patch must mean fall is upon us.

So far, the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier (JLSB) has unloaded over 2000 pumpkins into the Provenance’s patch for a fall full of photo ops and festivities.

The community will have the opportunity to contribute to the many projects that the ladies of the JLSB have to offer, as well as bring family out each Saturday for fun arts and crafts activities. The patch is open through October 27th.

Hours:

Tuesday-Thursday 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.