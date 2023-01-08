Shreveport firefighters fought a fire in the 7500 block of Fairfield Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 15 units from the Shreveport Fire Department were on hand Sunday afternoon to extinguish flames that destroyed a one-story, wood-frame home on Fairfield Avenue. Members of the SFD are still on the scene near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Marx Street as of Sunday evening.

Officials told KTAL’s Jaelon Jackson that none of the home’s occupants were home at the time of the fire and no injuries had been reported.

House fire in the 7500 block of Fairfield Avenue. January 8, 2023. (Photo: KTAL staff)

SFD also said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.