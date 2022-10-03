SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The demolition of Fair Grounds Field came to a screeching halt Monday afternoon after a Caddo Parish judge placed a temporary injunction on the operation until a hearing can be held.

The TRO came after a lawsuit was filed Friday by Friends of Fairgrounds Field, L.L.C. and John Lowe against the City of Shreveport and Henderson Construction Co., which is doing the work, asking for a permanent injunction against the demolition of the old stadium and baseball field.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in which the plaintiffs will argue to preserve and improve the area for safe and healthy recreational, educational and fraternal purposes.

The City of Shreveport did not weigh in on the TRO, stating, “The City does not comment on potential nor pending litigation.”

The hearing, which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday will be presided over by Caddo District Judge Brady O’Callaghan.