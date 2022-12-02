BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An execution date has been set for a man who killed a fellow inmate in Bowie County more than 20 years ago.

Anibal Canales, Jr., 58, has spent nearly 22 years on death row after being convicted for strangling and killing an inmate in his cell at the Telford Unit in Bowie County. Canales has spent most of his time in prison since the early 1980s for various crimes, including multiple probation and parole violations.

On July 11, 1997, Canales was part of a group of inmates that strangled a 47-year-old inmate in his cell that ended up killing the man.

At the time, he was serving a 15-year sentence for a sexual assault conviction, but this incident landed him on death row in late 2000.

His execution date is now scheduled for March 29, 2023.