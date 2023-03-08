KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All are invited to experience ‘the chimp life’ on Saturday, April 15, when truly inquisitive visitors will also be allowed visit and take a behind-the-scenes tour of the largest chimpanzee sanctuary in the world.

Twice a year, Chimp Haven in Keithville opens to the public on Discovery Day and offers a rare glimpse of forested habitats where more than 300 retired chimps live and play. On April 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., experts from Chimp Haven will speak about the chimps’ personalities, diets, and the veterinary care they receive at the sanctuary.

Tickets to this event are $10 each for visitors ages six and older, but the tickets must be purchased on Chimp Haven’s website.

Ages 5 and younger will be admitted for free.

The staff at Chimp Haven recommends guests arrive for Discovery Day earlier and not later, because chimps are most active around 9:00 a.m. after they have had a full night of rest.

Immediately following Discovery Day, an exclusive tour will offer ticket-holders a behind-the-scenes look at life in the sanctuary. Ages 10 and older are allowed on the tour, which has an additional cost of $75 per person.

Private tours of the sanctuary are also available, though they require a minimum donation of $500. Six guests (ages seven and older) are allowed to attend private tours.

Virtual tours are also available for those unable to travel to Chimp Haven.