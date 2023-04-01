SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The African American Parade Celebration Committee hosted an event to celebrate women in the community to mark the end of Women’s History Month.

Women who are leaders in the Shreveport-Bossier area wanted to show their appreciation for other women and that they are valued at the “Celebrating All Women” event at Bill Cockrell Park.

The women were encouraged to wear white and dress in their finest attire.

Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton hosted the event.

“We want you all to know how much we do appreciate you for stepping up to the plate to say I’m more than worthy of being honored,” Norton said to attendees.

The event was organized so women from different backgrounds and professions in the community could meet one another and also be introduced to local women-owned businesses.