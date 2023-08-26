SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shelby County wildfire is contained, and residents were allowed to return home.

The Texas A&M Forest Service released updates to about 17 wildfires that have burned 3,205 acres across Texas.

Shelby County is the site of one of the 17.

First responders said the wildfire in Shelby County ignited by electrical issues Thursday off of County Road 1265.

”There were no structure damage or loss in this fire all evacuations and road closures have been lifted since late last night, so families are able to go back to the way things were,” said Matthew Ford, Texas A&M Forest Service public information officer.

Texas A&M Forest Service reports show 70 acres burned before first responders were able to contain the fire.