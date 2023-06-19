SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Power outages caused by Friday’s storms persist across the ArkLaTex as we move into Monday afternoon, but crews are working to restore service across the region. Here are the current SWEPCO estimates on when your power may return.
Northwest Louisiana
|Northwest and Northeast Bossier Parish
|June 24, 10:00 p.m.
|North of Plain Dealing
|Under assessment
|South/Southeast of Plain Dealing
|June 24, 10:00 p.m.
|West of Dixie
|Under assessment
|Southeast of Dixie
|June 23, 12:00 p.m.
|Benton
|June 20, 10:00 p.m.
|Shreveport Downtown Airport – west side
|Under assessment
|Shreveport Downtown Airport – other
|June 19, 10:00 p.m.
|Bossier City – near Plantation Park Elementary
|June 24, 10:00 p.m.
|Bossier City – north of Willis Knighton Bossier
|June 19, 10:00 p.m.
|Bossier City – Shed Rd. to Hwy 220
|June 22, 11:00 p.m.
|Bossier City – between Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles to the Hot Wheels Skating Palace
|June 24, 10:00 p.m.
|Bossier City – just west of Barksdale Air Force Base
|Varies: June 22, 10:00 p.m. and June 24, 10:00 p.m.
|Haughton/Sligo/Atkins
|June 23, 10:00 p.m.
|Frierson/Kingston
|June 20, 10:00 p.m.
|Stonewall – northeast area
|June 20, 10:00 p.m.
|Keachi/Keithville
|June 24, 10:00 p.m.
|Clear Lake
|Under assessment
|Grand Cane – east of Kingston
|June 20, 10:00 p.m.
|Stonewall
|June 24, 10:00 p.m.
|North of Kickapoo/Gloster
|June 20, 10:00 p.m.
|Hall Summit
|Under assessment
|Martin Village
|June 20, 10:00 p.m.
|East Coushatta/ Grand Bayou
|June 24, 10:00 p.m.
|Liberty
|Under assessment
|Campti/Creston/Chestnut/Readhimer
|June 20, 10:00 p.m.
|Goldanna – south side
|June 20, 10:00 p.m.
|Allen
|June 20, 8:00 p.m.
|Hargis
|June 20, 10:00 p.m.
|Many – east of town
|June 20, 10:00 p.m.
|Minden – west of the city
|Jun 19, 10:00 p.m.
Northeast Texas
|Marshall
|June 23, 10:00 p.m.
|Ashland/Diana
|June 23, 10:00 p.m.
Southwest Arkansas
|Horatio/ North DeQueen/ Avon/ Gillham
|June 21, 10:00 p.m.
|Murfreesboro/Blevins/ Washington/ Fulton
|Under assessment