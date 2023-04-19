Empty bowls created by Veronica Lewis sit on a table, their colors glossy and bright, though earth-toned

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A nonprofit organization needs to help fight hunger and fill empty bowls in northwest Louisiana, and they are asking the Shreveport-Bossier community to help fill empty bowls in.

Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana Annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness Event Committee is preparing for an important event in September when local artists design ceramic bowls to remind attendees of how many bowls in our community do not get filled.

FBNL provides people with food, hope, and dignity as they serve 30,000 people each month, but more than 57,800 people struggle with food insecurity in our community.

Those that have struggled with the decision to either pay a bill or buy food understand.

The FBNL is giving the community a chance to help.

Anyone available to attend monthly committee meetings from May until September is encouraged to attend.

The event, which will feature soups, bread, dessert, and beverages, will take place at Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Contact Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana by emailing them at marketing@foodbanknla.org if you’re interested in volunteering, because empty bowls do not fill themselves.

On Give For Good Day, many local businesses will host events for the nonprofits of their choice and donate a portion of the day’s sales. The community is encouraged to join the excitement by finding an event to support at giveforgoodnla.org/opportunities.

You can help transform our community through Give For Good.