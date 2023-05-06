BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Although Tuesday’s shooting at the Valero in Bossier City was tragic, more people could have lost their lives if not for the quick-thinking neighboring business employees.

Taqueria La Reyna employees thought they heard a loud clap or something falling to the floor. Their first instinct was to investigate, however, they could see through the doors that connect the taqueria to the gas station that a man was down and another man was going through his pockets. Alarmed they ran out the back door and hid while calling 911.

Police commend them for doing the right thing.

There are three things Bossier City Police Lt. Bart Cavanaugh said they teach during an active shooter situation that people should run, hide, and fight.

If you can run as these employees did, run, if not hide until help arrives, and as a last resort if you have no other choice be prepared to fight to save your life and potentially others.

Once police arrived and more shots were fired the taqueria employees decided to run to the LeBossier Hotel which had just been placed on lockdown by management.

One of the managers saw them running towards the door and let them in. With the doors now locked the hotel employees retreated to the office where they could see the gunman trying to get in and beating on the doors. But he failed to gain entry.

Bossier police said the hotel employees did the right thing and if any Bossier businesses need an active shooter plan police are more than happy to come out and help them form a plan.