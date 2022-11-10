ELM GROVE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Elm Grove man died as a result of a fatal crash Wednesday night according to Louisiana State Police Troop G.

LSP Troopers began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Parish Camp Road, just east of Fairview Point Road in Bossier Parish just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. This crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Dallas Broussard III, of Elm Grove.

Police say the initial investigation revealed a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Parish Camp Road when Broussard was hit while he was walking in the roadway. The driver stopped to help the man.

Broussard was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead. Both occupants in the truck were restrained and were not injured.

Police do not suspect impairment to be a factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

LSP reminds pedestrians to always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians that are walking at night should try to carry a flashlight for added safety. People should always walk on a sidewalk, but if there is not a sidewalk available, you should always walk on the shoulder or if no shoulder is available, as close to the roadway edge facing traffic.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 30 fatal crashes, resulting in 33 deaths.