SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly Shreveport woman lost her life when she was unable to escape a house fire Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the house on the 300 block of E. 78th St. just after 9:00 p.m. Crews arrived within four minutes to find smoke and flames visible from the home. Authorities say they received reports that an elderly woman lived at the residents.

Twenty-five firefighters brought the blaze under control in less than 15 minutes.

Crews discovered the elderly woman was unable to escape and died in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials say no others were injured. A full assessment of the damage is not yet available.