BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier police say a missing elderly man who has Alzheimer’s disease was found late Tuesday night.

The man left his home in the 1200 block of Estelle St. on Tuesday. Authorities were concerned he may not have known where he was because of the disease.

The Bossier City Police Department asked for the public’s help to locate him Tuesday night, and he was found within the hour.