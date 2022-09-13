SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday, the Shreveport City Council heard from locals looking to stop a demolition already underway.

The demolition of the old baseball stadium at Fair Grounds Field has begun. However, several locals addressed the council during Monday’s work session, asking for a pause on the demolition to preserve the stadium and rebuild it into a new community sports complex.

Real estate company U.L. Coleman is leading the efforts and previously spoke to the mayor’s office about it. The owner asked the council for time to bring in more partners.

“They are going to start the wrecking ball on the concrete. That’s the thing. We’re desperately asking you guys to pause that and give us a chance to put together a concrete plan to satisfy all the elements that this floor is asking about,” said U.L. Coleman owner Linc Coleman.

Some council members said the process might be too late since the City is already under contract for demolition.

The council also discussed the latest updates on health insurance plans for employees and retirees. This comes after the Health Care Trust Fund Board did not approve the three-tier plan that would have affected coverage costs with Willis-Knighton hospitals.

Now, the issue regards an optional Medicare advantage plan through Blue Cross that city officials said offers better cost savings.

The City’s Chief Administrative Officer, Henry Whitehorn, also addressed the ongoing issue of a missing RFP (Request for Proposal). He said the City’s consultant group, Gallagher, sent an email before the meeting that stated the proposal was sent to the insurance company Aetna on July 15.

“The proposal goes to the insurer, not the hospital. Aetna provided their information, and it says Aetna’s proposal was presented to the City of Shreveport on January 1, 2023. We’ve got it. So anyone who keeps saying that they was no proposal is wrong,” Whitehorn said.

Councilmembers asked to have the email and RFP attachment displayed on the screen for everyone to see. Whitehorn declined and said he wanted to wait because the mayor plans to present it at the council meeting tomorrow.