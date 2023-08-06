SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – An East Texas man was killed in a crash when he struck a tree Saturday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Michael Whisenant was driving north in a 2023 Dodge passenger car on U.S. 96 when the crash occurred. Officials said Whisenant was driving in more than one lane before he drove off the roadway around 9:10 a.m., one and a half miles north of Center, Texas.

Whisenant struck a tree and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.