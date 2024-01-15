SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters calmed a fully involved blaze at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

A fire at the Grand Oaks apartments on North Forty Loop was called in just after 4 a.m. in N. Shreveport.

Fire at Grand Oaks apartments (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Firefighters said the blaze was contained to a four home family unit and all residents were safely able to escape. However, one family did tell NBC 6 that one of the families dogs is still missing amid the chaos of the fire. The family’s dogs alerted them to fire.

There were 11 units on the scene and the fire was contained without injury to firefighters.