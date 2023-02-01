SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Cedar Grove home destroyed by fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Cedar Grove home destroyed by fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

It took firefighters 13 minutes to put out the blaze. The home was a total loss.

Authorities say the owner made it out safely before firefighters arrived on the scene. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.