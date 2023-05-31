SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a viral Facebook post with over 350 shares called on the City of Shreveport to fix the Duck Pond Park in Broadmoor, SPAR is making some improvements.

The post included images of a damaged slide, deep holes in the playground’s tile, and a broken bench.

The person who published the post captioned it, “The duck pond isn’t safe!”

Ten days after the viral post, Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation known as ‘SPAR’ responded on their Facebook with a construction update.

Katie Martin, City Landscape Architect said, “We’ve already been working on the improvements for this park for almost a year now, and I’m glad to see that those improvements are finally being installed for the community to use”

“The contractor thinks it’ll take a few more weeks,” Martin says.

SPAR also commented saying they have completed work at Maimie Hicks Park, Hatty Perrie Park, Anderson Island Park; and minor renovations to A.B. Palmer, Betty Virginia, and Cedar Grove.

Martin also highlighted the importance of community involvement stating voting for bonds “gives us more funds to make improvements for our citizens.”