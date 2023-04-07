SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Fire District 4 rescued a driver who reported rolling over in his vehicle on Colquitt Road early Friday morning.

According to CFD 4, units were dispatched to the 7900 block of Colquitt Road just after 2 a.m. responding to a driver reporting that his truck had left the roadway and rolled over onto its roof and he was stuck inside.

First responders were able to help the driver safely get out of the cabin of the truck. He was checked for injuries and released on the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office remained on the scene until it was reopened for passing traffic.

Video courtesy of Caddo Fire District 4