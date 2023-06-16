PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Carthage, Texas on Tuesday night.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 37-year-old Joshua G. Parker of Carthage was towing a Tankcraft semi-trailer with his 2012 Kenmore truck tractor on FM 2517 when the vehicle drove off the roadway and rolled over into a ditch.
There were no weather or road conditions that facilitated the crash according to Texas DPS.
Parker was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Denise Gray.