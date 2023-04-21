STONEWALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Stonewall man faces charges and an elderly man died after a multi-vehicle crash in Stonewall Thursday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop G, the fatal crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on United States Highway 171 at Hillside Circle.

State police said 79-year-old Danny Miller was fatally injured after his 1977 Ford Bronco and another vehicle were crashed into by a third.

A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew Spillman of Stonewall was traveling south on Highway 171, approaching the other vehicles – all were at a stop.

A stopped school bus with its warning devices activated, a 2018 Ford F-150 stopped on the outside land behind the school bus, and Miller’s Ford Bronco, which was stopped on the inside, lane behind the school bus.

Spillman failed to stop and collided with the F-150. After that collision, Spillman’s Silverado collided with the Bronco.

Miller was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the F-150 was not injured.

Spillman was also wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. He was arrested and booked into the DeSoto Parish Jail, facing charges of vehicular homicide and careless operation. Investigators suspect that Spillman was driving impaired at the time of the crash.

All drivers submitted to routine toxicology analysis, and the crash is ongoing.

Troop G urges drivers to avoid driving impaired and always wear a safety restraint. Troopers have investigated nine fatal crashes in 2023.