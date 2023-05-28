BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office will hold a sobriety checkpoint this Monday somewhere in the parish.

According to BPSO, the sobriety checkpoint this Monday evening, May 29th, will start at 6 p.m., and continue to run some time into early Tuesday morning at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish.

The goal of the sobriety checkpoint is to identify and remove impaired drivers from the road before they cause serious injury or death to themselves or others, and to increase public awareness of the seriousness of driving while impaired.

The sobriety checkpoint is being conducted as part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.

Drivers are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-965-2203.