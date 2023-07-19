BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The owner of a Shreveport medical marijuana practice is sharing the process for patients to get a medical cannabis card in Louisiana.

Dr. Jaya McSharma owns Cana Care La. and explains the ins and outs of becoming a patient and securing a card to possess and use cannabis for medicinal purposes legally.

Since 2019 the Louisiana Legislature approved medical marijuana in the state, they have also taken steps to decriminalize it. Including increasing the allowable amount for personal possession and stopping police from using the odor of marijuana from a home as probable cause for a search.

However, multiple attempts to legalize the plant’s recreational use have failed to get full legislative support.

Dr. McSharma says receiving your medical marijuana card is just as simple as making a phone call. The process begins with a series of questions to evaluate your pain points.

“Once you’re approved, you can legally buy medical marijuana from a medical dispensary for 12 months, so it really is that simple,” said Dr. Jaya McSharma, owner of Cana Care La.

Once your evaluation is complete, patients are sent to the Hope Pharmacy.

“The only local medical Marijuana in this region, and that is important for people to understand, that’s the only legitimate source of medical marijuana in our area, so all the over-the-counter things you might see when you’re driving around are unregulated and not legit,” Dr. McSharma explains.

Dr. McSharma says there are only nine legitimate medicinal marijuana pharmacies available across the state of Louisiana. She shares a few closest to the Shreveport-Bossier area.

“Hope in the Shreveport Bossier area, and then after that, it would be Monroe to the East, and Alexandria to the South would be your next closest one,” said Dr. McSharma.

The more frequently heard conditions where patients are seeking relief are chronic pain or patients battling cancer. But Dr. McSharma says some of her patients suffer from ADHD/ADD, Migraines, or Neuropathy, also known as weakness and pain from nerve damage.

“There are specific strains of marijuana made particularly for ADD and ADHD, which is amazing,”

Dr. McSharma says you can call her office if you are interested in learning more. They are more than willing to provide an evaluation or answer any of your questions.