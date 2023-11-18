SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In downtown Shreveport, you may notice some pink because the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority is supporting local businesses this holiday season.

Before shopping at big corporations on Black Friday after Thanksgiving, Pink Friday spotlights shopping small.

“It’s really a movement to try to get people to, to help that, you know, that local person that maybe buys and sells, or makes and sells, or you know whatever it is that person does as far as their product,” said Carrie Restel, co-owner of The Grove.

Restel co-owns the shop with Damon Tilton, and she says it’s a one-stop shop with over 50 vendors under one roof selling home decor, bath and body, clothing, and much more.

The Grove will have doorbusters, deals, and specials for Pink Friday into the weekend.

“I’ve seen some pullovers, I’ve seen pajama pants, I’ve seen quite a few t-shirts, some light up Christmas lights that you can plug in your car, so lots of different things that a lot of the different vendors are offering,” said Restel.

Small business owners say they want the community to go holiday shopping with them or even explore a new store.

“You’re able to learn about your spiritual gifts, you’re able to learn about nutrition and those two businesses go together in a great way because you need to be spiritually healthy and physically healthy,” said Beatrice Lee, co-owner of Fusion Nutrition and Moon and Sage Spiritual Shoppe.

Lee owns the store with her husband, and they will have a grand opening this Pink Weekend with psychic readers, a reiki healer, an author on chakra healing, and a chained permanent jewelry stand.

“I’m just one of those people that I want you to walk through the door and just feel good when you’re in here. You know, and we don’t mind if you talk and tell your story, we want to know the community; we want to know who comes in here. Because anybody who steps foot across this threshold, you are now family,” said Beatrice Lee.

She and other owners say not only can you expect unique, handmade items with small businesses but personal customer service as well.

Pheobe Kimble, owner of Lena’s Shoe Gallery, said, “We want to make sure that we meet the needs of our customers, and we give them some love, and let them know that you know I’m here to help you. We put your shoes on, socks, whatever you need to be fitted with.”

The shoe store will have 10% off all shoes and accessories all weekend.

The list of participating restaurants and retailers is on Shreveport DDA’s website, or look for the pink balloons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We recognize you when you come in. You know, we wonder about how your family’s doing. We care about what you go through; you know we care about your successes. That is what you get from shopping small, and you’re always going to get that, you know, and I just feel like we make presents look prettier, you know, we just do,” said Beatrice Lee.