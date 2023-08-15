SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office said a forest fire that started Monday evening is now contained and they believe a spark from a downed powerline on Mount Carmel Cutoff caused the fire.

The fire reportedly started around 2:14 p.m. near Corleyville Road. Less than an hour before Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency the entire state and placed every parish under a burn ban.

Now the community of Florien and its surrounding residents are coming together to provide assistance to those impacted by the fire.

R&R One Stop/Heads & Tails Crawfish in Florien is providing hot meals for first responders.

Florien Civic Center and R&R One Stop are collecting household necessities such as towels, brushes, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, body wash, and clothing of various sizes. You can find the full list of sizes on the Sabine Parish Facebook page.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office posted an update to their Facebook just before 10 a.m. this morning, “There is water and food available to anyone displaced by the fires,”

The preliminary investigation listed a little over two thousand acres burned, 10 homes, 8 other structures, and some vehicles lost in the fire.

There are no reports of injuries or loss of life.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is monitoring the area. They reported seeing a few flare-ups but said there is no imminent danger to the public or property.

South Bossier Fire District #2 responds to Sabine Parish wildfire near Florien. South Bossier Fire District #2 responds to Sabine Parish wildfire near Florien.

Four units from the South Bossier Fire District #2 were in Sabine Parish helping contain the fire.