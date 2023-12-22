SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As of Thursday night, commercial vehicles are no longer allowed in the I-20 work zone.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, the new rule went into effect at 7:30 p.m. Officials said the move will ensure efficient traffic flow and keep drivers safe.

Commercial vehicles, such as 18-wheelers, are required to take the I-220 detour. The DOTD placed digital message boards ahead of each I-220 interchange in Shreveport and Bossier City and interchange entry and exit ramps directing those trucks not to enter I-20.

Problems with 18-wheelers can impact the ongoing reconstruction work due to clean-up and removal, according to the DOTD announcement.

The construction zone includes several narrow bridges. The LaDOTD said incidents have affected traffic for extended periods because the area is difficult for large commercial vehicles to navigate.

They asked drivers in the area to stay aware of changing traffic conditions in the zone and leave plenty of room between themselves and the vehicle ahead. Following posted speed limits and removing distractions while driving is also important.

Digital message boards are in place ahead of each I-220 interchange and at on and off ramps at the interchanges within the construction zone advising drivers that these vehicles are prohibited.

The Louisiana 511 mobile app and 511la.org allow drivers to monitor conditions in real-time