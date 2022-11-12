SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Companies used Veterans Day to give back to an organization that provides critical assistance to veterans.

SWEPCO and other companies in the area hosted an annual donation drive for Woody’s Home for Veterans. The workers also put on their painting clothes to help.

Woody’s Home for Veterans is a place of comfort for veterans in need. The organization provides a stable home for vets receiving psychiatric care. They help with their medications, meals, transportation, and support systems.

For Veterans Day, workers with Triton Stone Group picked up paint brushes to keep the home brilliantly white. The company held paid service days to give back.

“We’re just trying to give back a little bit. If everyone gives back a little bit, it adds up to a lot,” Marty Kent, Triton Stone Group of Shreveport Branch Manager, said.

SWEPCO workers participating in the company’s Military Veterans Employees Resource Group brought donations. Each year they collect various donations from other local companies to deliver to Woody’s Home. This year they’re building them a fire pit before winter.

“So they can stay warm outside and still be able to engage with each other, play games, cards, whatever they like to do when they’re outside,” Michelle Marcotte, SWEPCO spokesperson, said.

Woody’s Home promotes its message of treating veterans with the respect and dignity they deserve with positive interactions with the community.

“In the past, a lot of them have mentioned how they enjoy just being able to see people in the community to not only support them but interact with them and ask them about their service. So this is a great way for us to do that,” Marcotte said.

Woody’s Home for Veterans is always looking for donations. Which include monetary donations, volunteering, sharing their work on social media, or even writing a letter to a local veteran.