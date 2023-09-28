MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miller County Sheriff’s Office said all five dogs involved in the fatal attack of a Genoa woman have been captured and euthanized.

Around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call about a deceased person at a home on MC 18. Deputies found the body of Brenda Witt inside a vehicle on her property. Authorities determined she was the victim of an animal attack and believe she was trying to take cover from the dogs.

Texarkana Arkansas Animal Control assisted in capturing the animals. The MCSO says they have since been euthanized and tested negative for rabies.

Witt’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

The owner of the dogs is reportedly cooperating with the investigation. According to the MCSO, charges are forthcoming.

Authorities said, prior to the attack, there were no reports made regarding the dogs involved. Since then, several people have made reports in reference to this “pack” of dogs.