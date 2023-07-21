SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish School Board selected a new member to fill a vacancy after the previous member was found in violation of residency requirements.

The school board held a special session Thursday afternoon to fill the vacant District 7 seat. With an eight-to-one vote, the board selected Darrin Dixon to fill the interim position. Dixon previously served on the school board for District 7.

“I’m desiring to go back simply to continue the work that we were doing. My experiences as having served in this seat provides a very unique experience,” Dixon said.

Dixon was one of only two candidates who applied for the vacant seat.

He will serve as interim until the October primary election.

The Caddo Parish School Board also unanimously approved a one-time stipend of $1,000 for teachers this year. Board members said higher-than-expected sales tax revenue helped make this possible. The stipend will supplement a separate one approved by the Louisiana legislature in June.

New teachers will be eligible for the payments as well.

“Teachers lay the foundation for our whole community. So it’s important to also build morale. To make sure our teachers feel appreciated and know they are appreciated,” said Terrence Vinson, Caddo Parish school board president.

Half of the stipend will be paid on September 15 and the second payment will be disbursed on November 17.